$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
2018 Subaru WRX
2018 Subaru WRX
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9646927
- Stock #: B1097B
- VIN: JF1VA1D66J9814356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B1097B
- Mileage 95,352 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2