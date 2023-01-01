Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

95,352 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646927
  • Stock #: B1097B
  • VIN: JF1VA1D66J9814356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B1097B
  • Mileage 95,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

