2018 Toyota Highlander

84,011 KM

Details Description

$32,945

+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Location

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

$32,945

+ taxes & licensing

84,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10187601
  • Stock #: JS814909
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH4JS814909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JS814909
  • Mileage 84,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018!

It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear window wiper, front bucket seats, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-XXXX

