$32,945+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,945
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2018 Toyota Highlander
2018 Toyota Highlander
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$32,945
+ taxes & licensing
84,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10187601
- Stock #: JS814909
- VIN: 5TDBZRFH4JS814909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JS814909
- Mileage 84,011 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear window wiper, front bucket seats, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9