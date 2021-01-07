Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

54,872 KM

Details Description Features

$16,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 6567368
  2. 6567368
  3. 6567368
  4. 6567368
  5. 6567368
  6. 6567368
  7. 6567368
  8. 6567368
  9. 6567368
  10. 6567368
  11. 6567368
  12. 6567368
  13. 6567368
  14. 6567368
  15. 6567368
  16. 6567368
  17. 6567368
  18. 6567368
  19. 6567368
  20. 6567368
  21. 6567368
  22. 6567368
  23. 6567368
  24. 6567368
  25. 6567368
  26. 6567368
  27. 6567368
Contact Seller

$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

54,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6567368
  • Stock #: 05854A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM1K7140634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! Clean, sporty and safe, this vehicle appeals to a broad swath of car buyers! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 117 point inspection! Chevrolet prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: 1-touch window functionality, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Wheels: 16'' Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 12,142 KM
$44,300 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 47,070 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 53,107 KM
$45,150 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory