2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Check out this 2019! Clean, sporty and safe, this vehicle appeals to a broad swath of car buyers! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 117 point inspection! Chevrolet prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: 1-touch window functionality, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
