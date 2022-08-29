Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

90,188 KM

Details

$33,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,688

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 9271393
  2. 9271393
  3. 9271393
  4. 9271393
  5. 9271393
  6. 9271393
  7. 9271393
  8. 9271393
  9. 9271393
  10. 9271393
  11. 9271393
  12. 9271393
  13. 9271393
  14. 9271393
  15. 9271393
  16. 9271393
  17. 9271393
  18. 9271393
  19. 9271393
  20. 9271393
  21. 9271393
  22. 9271393
  23. 9271393
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,688

+ taxes & licensing

90,188KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9271393
  • Stock #: 20-876H
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FGXKR652920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-876H
  • Mileage 90,188 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 37,711 KM
$36,620 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 136,677 KM
$32,258 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 12,553 KM
$74,018 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory