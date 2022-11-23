Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Challenger

39,630 KM

Details Features

$39,748

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,748

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 9329311
  2. 9329311
  3. 9329311
  4. 9329311
  5. 9329311
  6. 9329311
  7. 9329311
  8. 9329311
  9. 9329311
  10. 9329311
  11. 9329311
Contact Seller

$39,748

+ taxes & licensing

39,630KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9329311
  • Stock #: 06049C
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG2KH638366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 06049C
  • Mileage 39,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2018 Honda HR-V EX
 113,515 KM
$27,528 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 29,652 KM
$49,962 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 38,972 KM
$58,690 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory