2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT
39,630KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9329311
- Stock #: 06049C
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG2KH638366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 06049C
- Mileage 39,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
