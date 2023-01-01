Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Durango

82,350 KM

Details Features

$39,119

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,119

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 9927383
  2. 9927383
  3. 9927383
  4. 9927383
  5. 9927383
  6. 9927383
  7. 9927383
  8. 9927383
  9. 9927383
  10. 9927383
  11. 9927383
Contact Seller

$39,652

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$38,586

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$39,652
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
82,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9927383
  • Stock #: 23-106A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9KC663707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-106A
  • Mileage 82,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 89,696 KM
$22,814 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 65,754 KM
$70,647 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Tr...
 127,000 KM
$27,521 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory