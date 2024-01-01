Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stown Go, Remote Keyless Entry!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, dont miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 96,000 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravans trim level is 35th Anniversary. This Grand Caravan was made for your family and comes with a touring suspension, unique aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, all power windows and deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 3rd row Stow n Go seats with tailgate seating, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers make sure you stay in comfort and style no matter where youre going. This special package adds amazing value with the 35th Anniversary badge, bright metallic grille trim, 17-inch silver-colored wheels, a black cabin with Cranberry Wine stitching and piano black interior trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stown Go, Remote Keyless Entry.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCG2KR763613.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/

Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.

Our dealership wouldnt be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,000 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition - Aluminum Wheels

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG2KR763613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stow'n Go, Remote Keyless Entry!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 96,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is 35th Anniversary. This Grand Caravan was made for your family and comes with a touring suspension, unique aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, all power windows and deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers make sure you stay in comfort and style no matter where you're going. This special package adds amazing value with the 35th Anniversary badge, bright metallic grille trim, 17-inch silver-colored wheels, a black cabin with Cranberry Wine stitching and piano black interior trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stow'n Go, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCG2KR763613.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/




Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.



Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan