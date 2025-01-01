Menu
2019 Dodge Caravan GT -In Billet Silver Metallic -Touch screen -Bluetooth -Back up camera -Drop down TV for middle and 3rd row seating -Leather seats with red accent stitching -Auto liftgate -Auto rear sliding doors -Remote start

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,484 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12382533

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
79,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG0KR649011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,484 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Caravan GT
-In Billet Silver Metallic
-Touch screen
-Bluetooth
-Back up camera
-Drop down TV for middle and 3rd row seating
-Leather seats with red accent stitching
-Auto liftgate
-Auto rear sliding doors
-Remote start

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

