Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
79,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG0KR649011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,484 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Caravan GT
-In Billet Silver Metallic
-Touch screen
-Bluetooth
-Back up camera
-Drop down TV for middle and 3rd row seating
-Leather seats with red accent stitching
-Auto liftgate
-Auto rear sliding doors
-Remote start
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
