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2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR601641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Payless Automart
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Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan