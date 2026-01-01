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2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,286 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14401168

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR601641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-XXXX

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519-337-4550

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Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan