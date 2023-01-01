$35,590+ tax & licensing
$35,590
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$36,123
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$35,057
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$36,123
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
48,765KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9632533
- Stock #: 23-818A
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR780499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE PEARL COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-818A
- Mileage 48,765 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Safety Sphere Group
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Single DVD Entertainment
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
Cross-Traffic Alert
Radio 430 NAV
Customer Preferred Package 29N
Trailer Tow Group - 3600 lb rating
Granite Pearl Coat
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5