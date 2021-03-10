Menu
2019 Ford F-150

29,523 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Lambton Ford

519-464-4014

4 Door Crew Cab Short Bed Truck

Location

29,523KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6784592
  • Stock #: TL7516
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KFA46917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This 2019 F150 4*4 Supercrew is Agate Black with grey & black interior.  It has a 2.7L ecoboost engine with electronic 10 speed automatic transmission.  It is equipped with pre-collision assist with AEB, rear view camera system, heavy duty shocks, black running boards, class IV trailer hitch, XL STX appearance package, rear defroster, 20" mach aluminum wheels with magnetic pockets, and the XL sporrt package.  If you are interested please contact our sales team 519-464-4000

