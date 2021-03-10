+ taxes & licensing
519-464-4014
101 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W1
519-464-4014
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 F150 4*4 Supercrew is Agate Black with grey & black interior. It has a 2.7L ecoboost engine with electronic 10 speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with pre-collision assist with AEB, rear view camera system, heavy duty shocks, black running boards, class IV trailer hitch, XL STX appearance package, rear defroster, 20" mach aluminum wheels with magnetic pockets, and the XL sporrt package. If you are interested please contact our sales team 519-464-4000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
101 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W1