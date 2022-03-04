Menu
2019 Ford F-150

40,069 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8599211
  Stock #: B1036
  VIN: 1FTMF1C57KKD59382

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # B1036
  Mileage 40,069 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

