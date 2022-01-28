Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Savana

28,689 KM

Details Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 8170651
  2. 8170651
  3. 8170651
  4. 8170651
  5. 8170651
  6. 8170651
  7. 8170651
  8. 8170651
Contact Seller

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8170651
  • Stock #: A9884
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG5K1365304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A9884
  • Mileage 28,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2018 GMC Savana 2500...
 44,572 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 127,812 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 28,689 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory