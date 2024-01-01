Menu
2019 Honda Civic Si 2 door coupe -Brilliant Red colour - 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine with 6 Speed manual Transmission - Black premium cloth interior -Touchscreen Infotainment center with Bluetooth - Navigation -Heated Front seats -Back up Camera Come take a look today for more information -

2019 Honda Civic

161,577 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

SI

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC3A51KH220311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-137B
  • Mileage 161,577 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic Si 2 door coupe
-Brilliant Red colour
- 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine with 6 Speed manual Transmission
- Black premium cloth interior
-Touchscreen Infotainment center with Bluetooth
- Navigation
-Heated Front seats
-Back up Camera
Come take a look today for more information
-

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Honda Civic