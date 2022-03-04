$33,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - LOW KM - HONDA PLUS WARRANTY!
Location
Auto House Honda
755 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M8
$33,500
- Listing ID: 8626331
- Stock #: 17479
- VIN: 2HKRW2H52KH136931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,520 KM
Vehicle Description
A LOCALLY OWNED, 2019 HONDA CR-V EX AWD IN WHITE. CAR FAX ACCIDENT FREE! COMES WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE ENGINE START, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, MOON ROOF AND MUCH MORE! ALSO HAS AN EXISTING HONDA PLUS WARRANTY UNTIL OCTOBER 09, 2024 OR 100,000KM! ALL OF OUR USED VEHICLES GO THROUGH A COMPREHENSIVE, MUTLI POINT SAFETY CHECK AND RE-CONDITIONING PROCESS TO ENSURE OUR PRE-OWNED HONDA'S ARE MECHANICALLY SOUND, CLEAN AND SHINEY FOR THE NEXT LUCKY OWNER! COME IN TODAY! AT AUTO HOUSE HONDA YOU DON'T HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY UNNECESSARY DEALER CHARGES. NO ADMIN FEES! NO ANTI-THEFT ETCHING FEES! NO TIRE NITROGEN FEES! GET YOUR BEST DEAL RIGHT HERE IN SARNIA! Auto House Honda sells used vehicles, new and used Honda cars, Honda SUVs and trucks and other used vehicles in Sarnia, Lambton County ON. Located at 755 Confederation St, Sarnia we are centrally located between London & Wallaceburg - Chatham. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, sports utilities and used luxury cars all over Ontario as well as our local Sarnia, Brights Grove, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Port Franks, Forest, Watford, Wyoming, Petrolia, Corunna, Mooretown, Courtright, Sombra, Oil City, Alvinston and the surrounding Lambton County Market. Our used car prices are constantly matched to the used car market so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. Auto House Honda has been in business since 1975.
