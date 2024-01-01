$31,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,784 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
-Powerful 3.2 L 6 Cyl. Engine on a 9 speed automatic Transmission
-touchscreen infotainment center with Bluetooth Technology
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
-vented front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
-Quality Black Leather interior
Come see us today for more details.
Payless Automart
