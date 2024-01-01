Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk -Powerful 3.2 L 6 Cyl. Engine on a 9 speed automatic Transmission -touchscreen infotainment center with Bluetooth Technology - Heated front seats and steering wheel -vented front seats - Panoramic sunroof -Quality Black Leather interior Come see us today for more details.

Details

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
-Powerful 3.2 L 6 Cyl. Engine on a 9 speed automatic Transmission
-touchscreen infotainment center with Bluetooth Technology
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
-vented front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
-Quality Black Leather interior
Come see us today for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-4550

