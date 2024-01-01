Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4X4 - In Brilliant White - Four Wheel Drive - Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.2L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Premium Brown Leather Seats - Heated Front Seats - Vented front seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Backup Camera - Panoramic Sun Roof - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Remote Start - Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile SUV - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2019 Jeep Cherokee

157,527 KM

$27,989

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

OVERLAND

2019 Jeep Cherokee

OVERLAND

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,527KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMJX5KD210734

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,527 KM

2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4X4
- In Brilliant White
- Four Wheel Drive
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.2L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Premium Brown Leather Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Vented front seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Panoramic Sun Roof
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Remote Start
- Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Jeep Cherokee