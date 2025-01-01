$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX2KD445915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,764 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4
- In Passion Red
- Four wheel drive
- 8.7 inches of ground clearance
- Uconnect touchscreen
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Remote start
- Auto liftgate
- 60/40 split rear seat configuration
- Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2019 Jeep Cherokee