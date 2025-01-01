Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 - In Passion Red - Four wheel drive - 8.7 inches of ground clearance - Uconnect touchscreen - Heated front seats - Heated steering wheel - Remote start - Auto liftgate - 60/40 split rear seat configuration - Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2019 Jeep Cherokee

79,764 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12425358

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
79,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX2KD445915

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,764 KM

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4
- In Passion Red
- Four wheel drive
- 8.7 inches of ground clearance
- Uconnect touchscreen
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Remote start
- Auto liftgate
- 60/40 split rear seat configuration
- Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

