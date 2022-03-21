Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

64,845 KM

Details

$33,156

+ tax & licensing
$33,156

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,156

+ taxes & licensing

64,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8737040
  • Stock #: 22-091A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB6KD333847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee North Altitude 4X4
$33,156 Plus Tax and Licensing
Here is a great Jeep 4X4 that will save on gas. This 2.4 L Gasoline Direct Injection Sequential MPI engine produces 180 Hp on a Four-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic transmission. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot and Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. As you can see this Jeep is loaded with features and will be more economical as well.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

