2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,620
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9289468
- Stock #: 06109C
- VIN: 1C4PJMBN8KD219666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,877 KM
Vehicle Description
This JEEP CHEROKEE Trailhawk Elite, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II transmission, and generates 9.2 highway/11.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 37877 kilometers! JEEP CHEROKEE Trailhawk Elite Options: This JEEP CHEROKEE Trailhawk Elite offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 8.4" Touchscreen, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks. Come on down to Payless located at 235 Indian Road in Sarnia today!
Vehicle Features
