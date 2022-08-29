Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

37,877 KM

Details Description Features

$36,620

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,620

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 9289468
  2. 9289468
  3. 9289468
  4. 9289468
  5. 9289468
  6. 9289468
  7. 9289468
  8. 9289468
  9. 9289468
  10. 9289468
  11. 9289468
  12. 9289468
  13. 9289468
  14. 9289468
  15. 9289468
  16. 9289468
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,620

+ taxes & licensing

37,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9289468
  • Stock #: 06109C
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN8KD219666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,877 KM

Vehicle Description

This JEEP CHEROKEE Trailhawk Elite, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II transmission, and generates 9.2 highway/11.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 37877 kilometers! JEEP CHEROKEE Trailhawk Elite Options: This JEEP CHEROKEE Trailhawk Elite offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 8.4" Touchscreen, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks. Come on down to Payless located at 235 Indian Road in Sarnia today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 40,316 KM
$38,058 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifi...
 89,843 KM
$33,688 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 91,010 KM
$32,082 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory