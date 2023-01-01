Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Compass

86,053 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10277838
  2. 10277838
  3. 10277838
  4. 10277838
  5. 10277838
  6. 10277838
  7. 10277838
  8. 10277838
  9. 10277838
  10. 10277838
  11. 10277838
  12. 10277838
  13. 10277838
  14. 10277838
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277838
  • Stock #: 05824H
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB1KT752416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 05824H
  • Mileage 86,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4, the ultimate blend of rugged capability and refined luxury. This modern SUV is equipped with a powerful 2.4L Tigershark engine, providing an impressive 180 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Designed to conquer any terrain, the Jeep Compass Limited features Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Auto, Snow, Sand, and Mud modes for optimum performance. With its sleek and contemporary design, this vehicle exudes sophistication and style. Step inside the cabin and experience the comfort and convenience of leather-trimmed seats, dual-pane sunroof, and a cutting-edge infotainment system. Equipped with advanced safety features like LaneSense Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Forward Collision Warning, you can trust that the Compass Limited has your back on every adventure. Don't compromise on quality or versatility - upgrade to the 2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 and experience the joy of driving a vehicle that can handle both city streets and off-road trails with ease. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2019 Jeep Compass LI...
 86,053 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 92,637 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango C...
 123,247 KM
$42,702 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory