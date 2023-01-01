$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2019 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10277838
- Stock #: 05824H
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB1KT752416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 05824H
- Mileage 86,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4, the ultimate blend of rugged capability and refined luxury. This modern SUV is equipped with a powerful 2.4L Tigershark engine, providing an impressive 180 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Designed to conquer any terrain, the Jeep Compass Limited features Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Auto, Snow, Sand, and Mud modes for optimum performance. With its sleek and contemporary design, this vehicle exudes sophistication and style. Step inside the cabin and experience the comfort and convenience of leather-trimmed seats, dual-pane sunroof, and a cutting-edge infotainment system. Equipped with advanced safety features like LaneSense Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Forward Collision Warning, you can trust that the Compass Limited has your back on every adventure. Don't compromise on quality or versatility - upgrade to the 2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 and experience the joy of driving a vehicle that can handle both city streets and off-road trails with ease. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.