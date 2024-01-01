$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
46,258KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDBXKT760450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-314B
- Mileage 46,258 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
-Gun Metal Grey
- 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with a 9 speed automatic transmission
- Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth
- Back up camera
-Heated front seats
-heated steering wheel
come see us today for more details
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2019 Jeep Compass