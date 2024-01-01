Menu
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk -Gun Metal Grey - 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with a 9 speed automatic transmission - Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth - Back up camera -Heated front seats -heated steering wheel come see us today for more details

2019 Jeep Compass

46,258 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,258KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDBXKT760450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-314B
  • Mileage 46,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
-Gun Metal Grey
- 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with a 9 speed automatic transmission
- Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth
- Back up camera
-Heated front seats
-heated steering wheel
come see us today for more details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-4550

(click to show)

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Jeep Compass