2019 Jeep Wrangler

95,757 KM

Details Description Features

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

95,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191258
  • Stock #: 23-044D
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG4KW665501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,757 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 is the epitome of rugged luxury and unparalleled adventure. Built to conquer any terrain, this all-new Wrangler combines iconic design with modern features for an unbeatable driving experience. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque while maintaining efficiency. Its legendary 4X4 capability allows for remarkable off-road capabilities and the freedom to explore. Featuring a spacious and comfortable interior, the Sahara offers premium materials, advanced technology, and convenient amenities, including a removable top and doors for open-air thrills. With its unmistakable style, powerful performance, and unmatched versatility, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 is the perfect companion for those seeking the ultimate adventure. Come on into Payless to check it out today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

