2019 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 7 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10191258

10191258 Stock #: 23-044D

23-044D VIN: 1C4HJXEG4KW665501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,757 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.