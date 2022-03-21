Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

38,314 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8909551
  • Stock #: 22-930A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG6KW675335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-930A
  • Mileage 38,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Manual 1st Row Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
1000# Maximum Payload
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
side steps
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/75R17 All Season
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Convenience Group
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
Alpine Premium Audio System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Top Group
Wheel Locks
Safety Group
Customer Preferred Package 24S
Cold Weather Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS)
7 Radio Group
245/75R17 All Season Tires
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

