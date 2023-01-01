$50,603+ tax & licensing
$50,603
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,136
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$50,070
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$51,136
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
45,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9797041
- Stock #: 23-146A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG5KW628019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Packages
24G
ERC
DFT
PBM
GXD
CWJ
AEN
AEK
AD6
ADE
4CV
*T7
WL
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Dual Top Group
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Customer Preferred Package 24G
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cold Weather Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
LED Lighting Group
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
Ocean Blue Metallic C/C
8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5