2019 Jeep Wrangler

73,726 KM

Details Features

$47,012

+ tax & licensing
$47,012

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$47,545

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$46,479

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$47,545
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
73,726KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9809365
  • Stock #: 19-836L
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXKW663171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-836L
  • Mileage 73,726 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Dual Top Group
Telematics
Customer Preferred Package 24G
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cold Weather Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
18X7.5 Tech Gray Polished Face Whls
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group
Sting-Gray Clear Coat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

