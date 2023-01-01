2019 Jeep Wrangler

$47,545 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $46,479 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $47,545 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 7 3 , 7 2 6 K M Used

19-836L VIN: 1C4HJXEGXKW663171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,726 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Dual Top Group Telematics Customer Preferred Package 24G BLACK Remote proximity keyless entry Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cold Weather Group 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS 8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE) 18X7.5 Tech Gray Polished Face Whls SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG 8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group Sting-Gray Clear Coat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.