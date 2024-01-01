Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

106,095 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA52KG503777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2013 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Buick Encore Convenience 156,556 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV 79,353 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 153,016 KM $15,599 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento