$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX+
2019 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX+
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA59KG506349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,145 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Sorento AWD (7 passenger)
- In Snow White Pearl
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Panoramic roof
- Auto tilting mirrors (reverse)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX+ 141,145 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Execline 36,455 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX+ 94,063 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2019 Kia Sorento