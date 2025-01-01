Menu
2019 Kia Sorento AWD (7 passenger) - In Snow White Pearl - Touch screen - Backup camera - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Panoramic roof - Auto tilting mirrors (reverse) - Blind spot monitoring - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2019 Kia Sorento

141,145 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX+

12805564

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX+

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA59KG506349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Sorento AWD (7 passenger)
- In Snow White Pearl
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Panoramic roof
- Auto tilting mirrors (reverse)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Kia Sorento