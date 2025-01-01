Menu
2019 Kia Soul - In Wild Orange - Touch screen - Backup camera - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Apple car-play - Android Auto - Keyless entry - Push button start - Cruise control - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2019 Kia Soul

94,063 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Soul

EX+

12781583

2019 Kia Soul

EX+

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,063KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A5XK7006670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,063 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Soul
- In Wild Orange
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Apple car-play
- Android Auto
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Cruise control
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 Kia Soul