$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Kia Soul
EX+
2019 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,063KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A5XK7006670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,063 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Soul
- In Wild Orange
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Apple car-play
- Android Auto
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Cruise control
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2017 Nissan Qashqai SL 112,622 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 65,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L SX 121,212 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2019 Kia Soul