$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BPAMM3K1107080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,851 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2016 Chrysler 200 C 98,044 KM $19,489 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury 91,000 KM $25,148 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Highline 139,595 KM $28,148 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2019 Mazda MAZDA3