2019 RAM 1500

128,517 KM

Details Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,517KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10401948
  • Stock #: 23-079A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT6KN619044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-079A
  • Mileage 128,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

25L
EZH
DFR
PCL
XAN
RC3
MWH
MGB
GWJ
A65
ANT
XFH
ALP
YGV
UCV
4CV
*CJ
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Customer Preferred Package 25L
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Blue Streak Pearl Coat
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US)
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
UCONNECT 4C NAV
Ontario Tire Tax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

