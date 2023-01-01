$42,990+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10410834
- Stock #: 23-079A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT6KN619044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,520 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
