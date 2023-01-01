Menu
2019 RAM 1500

128,520 KM

Details Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10410834
  • Stock #: 23-079A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT6KN619044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

