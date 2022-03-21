Menu
2019 RAM 1500

43,699 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,699KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8909554
  • Stock #: 22-136B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN870573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black/Ruby Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-136B
  • Mileage 43,699 KM

Vehicle Description

This RAM 1500 Rebel, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 43699 kilometers! RAM 1500 Rebel Options: This RAM 1500 Rebel offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: GPS Antenna Input, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this RAM 1500 Rebel at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1800# Maximum Payload
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Sport Performance Hood
Black rear step bumper
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Quick Order Package 25W Rebel
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage RamBin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

