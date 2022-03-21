$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8909554
- Stock #: 22-136B
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN870573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black/Ruby Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,699 KM
Vehicle Description
This RAM 1500 Rebel, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 43699 kilometers! RAM 1500 Rebel Options: This RAM 1500 Rebel offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: GPS Antenna Input, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this RAM 1500 Rebel at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.
Vehicle Features
