Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
39,595KM
Used
- Stock #: 19-717H
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT3KS538007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,595 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
PROTECTION GROUP
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Under Rail Box Bedliner
SLT Plus Decor Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 27G
Blue Streak Pearl Coat
UConnent 4C NAV W/8.4IN Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5