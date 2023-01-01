Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

58,628 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10031793
  VIN: 3C6JR7DT2KG572328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,628 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SXT 4X4 regular cab is the perfect truck for anyone who needs power and practicality. The classic SXT is equipped with a 5.7L V8 engine, delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission to provide you with smooth, reliable power. The four-wheel drive system helps you take on any terrain, while the regular cab allows you to easily fit up to three passengers. Plus, it comes with a backup camera to help you safely maneuver into tight spaces. With its power, comfort, and convenience, the Ram 1500 Classic SXT 4X4 regular cab is the perfect truck for any job. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
