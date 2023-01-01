Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

58,626 KM

Details Features

$32,992

+ tax & licensing
$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$33,525

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$32,459

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$33,525
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
58,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10040643
  • Stock #: 19-813H
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DT2KG572328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19-813H
  • Mileage 58,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

27B
EZH
DFD
PW7
APA
RA2
MRT
LPL
CK9
AJY
AJH
AJB
AED
4CV
*V9
-X8

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Monotone Paint
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power and Remote Entry Group

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Popular Equipment Group
Chrome Appearance Group
Bright White Clear Coat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Delete Carpet
Black/Diesel Gray
LED BED LIGHTING
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Uconnect 3 with 5 Display
Customer Preferred Package 27B

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

