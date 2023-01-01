$32,992+ tax & licensing
$32,992
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$33,525
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$32,459
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$33,525
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
58,626KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10040643
- Stock #: 19-813H
- VIN: 3C6JR7DT2KG572328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 19-813H
- Mileage 58,626 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27B
EZH
DFD
PW7
APA
RA2
MRT
LPL
CK9
AJY
AJH
AJB
AED
4CV
*V9
-X8
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Monotone Paint
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power and Remote Entry Group
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Popular Equipment Group
Chrome Appearance Group
Bright White Clear Coat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Delete Carpet
Black/Diesel Gray
LED BED LIGHTING
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Uconnect 3 with 5 Display
Customer Preferred Package 27B
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5