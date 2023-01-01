2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 9 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10135521

10135521 Stock #: B1454

B1454 VIN: 3C6JR6EG1KG522502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # B1454

Mileage 52,956 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4X2 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.