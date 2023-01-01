$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
50,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4X2
8 speed automatic
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2