2019 RAM 1500 Classic

50,266 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10158774
  • Stock #: B1457
  • VIN: 3C6JR6EG9KG522487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B1457
  • Mileage 50,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

