2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 2 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10158774

10158774 Stock #: B1457

B1457 VIN: 3C6JR6EG9KG522487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # B1457

Mileage 50,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4X2 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.