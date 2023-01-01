Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

54,569 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

SLT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10442502
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0KS748984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,569 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Warlock 4X4 is the epitome of rugged elegance. Its distinctive design and bold features make a powerful statement wherever it goes. Equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this powerful truck delivers unparalleled performance and capability, making it perfect for both work and play. Its 4X4 capabilities ensure that no terrain is off-limits, while the spacious cabin provides unmatched comfort and convenience. With cutting-edge technology, including an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and smartphone integration, staying connected on the go is effortless. Whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling the toughest terrain, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Warlock 4X4 is the ultimate blend of style, power, and versatility. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
