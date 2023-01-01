$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10442502
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT0KS748984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,569 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Warlock 4X4 is the epitome of rugged elegance. Its distinctive design and bold features make a powerful statement wherever it goes. Equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this powerful truck delivers unparalleled performance and capability, making it perfect for both work and play. Its 4X4 capabilities ensure that no terrain is off-limits, while the spacious cabin provides unmatched comfort and convenience. With cutting-edge technology, including an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and smartphone integration, staying connected on the go is effortless. Whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling the toughest terrain, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Warlock 4X4 is the ultimate blend of style, power, and versatility. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.