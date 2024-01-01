Menu
2019 Volkswagen Beetle

45,747 KM

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Used
45,747KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWSD7AT9KM706329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-XXXX

519-336-1239

2019 Volkswagen Beetle