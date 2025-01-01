Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

167,896 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline

12683415

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWW57BU6KM016754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-336-1239

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2019 Volkswagen Jetta