2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - Bright White - Touch screen - Bluetooth - Backup camera - Parking sensors - Heated front seats - Leathers seats - Heated steering wheel - Auto liftgate - Auto sliding rear doors - Drop down TV (with remote and 3 pairs of headphones) - Independent rear climate control - Stow and go -Many more features! -Come see us today

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

135,676 KM

$28,021

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

12522280

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,021

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG2LR255799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 135,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT
- Bright White
- Touch screen
- Bluetooth
- Backup camera
- Parking sensor's
- Heated front seat's
- Leathers seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Auto liftgate
- Auto sliding rear doors
- Drop down TV (with remote and 3 pairs of headphone's)
- Independent rear climate control
- Stow and go
-Many more features!
-Come see us today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$28,021

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan