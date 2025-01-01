$28,021+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$28,021
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 135,676 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT
- Bright White
- Touch screen
- Bluetooth
- Backup camera
- Parking sensor's
- Heated front seat's
- Leathers seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Auto liftgate
- Auto sliding rear doors
- Drop down TV (with remote and 3 pairs of headphone's)
- Independent rear climate control
- Stow and go
-Many more features!
-Come see us today
Vehicle Features
Payless Automart
