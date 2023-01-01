$25,802+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,802
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10234484
- Stock #: 23-218A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G66LUA86990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the stylish and versatile 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this compact SUV is the perfect companion for any adventure. Equipped with all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any terrain and weather conditions with ease. The spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and convenience on every journey. Packed with advanced technology and safety features, and a rearview camera, the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD provides a seamless driving experience. Upgrade your ride and unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.