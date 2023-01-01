Menu
2020 Ford Escape

88,958 KM

$25,802

+ tax & licensing
$25,802

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,802

+ taxes & licensing

88,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234484
  • Stock #: 23-218A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G66LUA86990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the stylish and versatile 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this compact SUV is the perfect companion for any adventure. Equipped with all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any terrain and weather conditions with ease. The spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and convenience on every journey. Packed with advanced technology and safety features, and a rearview camera, the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD provides a seamless driving experience. Upgrade your ride and unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

