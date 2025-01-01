$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,308 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Escape AWD
- In Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather
- heads up display
- Blind Spot monitoring
- 8-Inch touchscreen system with Sync 3
- Apple Car-Play/Android Auto
- Navigation
- 10-Speaker B&O Play Audio System
- Push button start
- Keyless entry
- Many more features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
Payless Automart
