2020 Ford Escape AWD - In Star White Metallic Tri-Coat - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Leather - heads up display - Blind Spot monitoring - 8-Inch touchscreen system with Sync 3 - Apple Car-Play/Android Auto - Navigation - 10-Speaker B&O Play Audio System - Push button start - Keyless entry - Many more features!

2020 Ford Escape

102,308 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

12443149

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,308KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99LUB76220

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,308 KM

2020 Ford Escape AWD
- In Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather
- heads up display
- Blind Spot monitoring
- 8-Inch touchscreen system with Sync 3
- Apple Car-Play/Android Auto
- Navigation
- 10-Speaker B&O Play Audio System
- Push button start
- Keyless entry
- Many more features!
Come see us today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Ford Escape