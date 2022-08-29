Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Acadia

30,805 KM

Details Features

$52,945

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Acadia

2020 GMC Acadia

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Acadia

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 9320863
  2. 9320863
  3. 9320863
  4. 9320863
  5. 9320863
  6. 9320863
  7. 9320863
  8. 9320863
  9. 9320863
  10. 9320863
  11. 9320863
Contact Seller

$52,945

+ taxes & licensing

30,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9320863
  • Stock #: LZ188138
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS6LZ188138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LZ188138
  • Mileage 30,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC w/VVT
Transmission : automatique 9 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 94,686 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 S...
 56,537 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 95,878 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory