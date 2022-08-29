2020 GMC Acadia

$52,945 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 8 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9320863

9320863 Stock #: LZ188138

LZ188138 VIN: 1GKKNXLS6LZ188138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # LZ188138

Mileage 30,805 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC w/VVT Transmission : automatique 9 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.