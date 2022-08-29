$52,945+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,945
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2020 GMC Acadia
2020 GMC Acadia
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$52,945
+ taxes & licensing
30,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9320863
- Stock #: LZ188138
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS6LZ188138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LZ188138
- Mileage 30,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC w/VVT
Transmission : automatique 9 vitesses
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9