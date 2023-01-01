$37,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10401786
- Stock #: 06217A
- VIN: 1C4PJMDX8LD572005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate in rugged luxury with the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4. Boasting a sleek and aerodynamic design, this vehicle is built to conquer any terrain while also providing unrivaled comfort and style. Equipped with a powerful 3.2L V6 engine, the Cherokee offers impressive performance and capability. Its advanced 4X4 system ensures exceptional traction and stability on and off the road, while the luxurious leather-trimmed interior offers premium comfort and high-tech features such as a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or navigating city streets, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4 is sure to turn heads and deliver an unforgettable driving experience. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
