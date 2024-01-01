$33,474+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$33,474
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,521 KM
Vehicle Description
- In sandstone
- Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine
- keyless entry
- Comfortable seating for 5 passenger's
- leather seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- backup camera
-4X4
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Panoramic sun roof
- Navigation
- Bluetooth connectivity
Vehicle Features
519-337-4550