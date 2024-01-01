Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee - In sandstone - Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine - keyless entry - Comfortable seating for 5 passengers - leather seats - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - backup camera -4X4 - Heated front seats - Heated steering wheel - Panoramic sun roof - Navigation - Bluetooth connectivity Come see us today!

30,521 KM

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX5LD544424

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,521 KM

2020 Jeep Cherokee
- In sandstone
- Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine
- keyless entry
- Comfortable seating for 5 passenger's
- leather seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- backup camera
-4X4
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Panoramic sun roof
- Navigation
- Bluetooth connectivity
Come see us today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
