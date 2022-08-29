$38,058+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,058
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9283621
- Stock #: 23-005A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBXXLD544421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,316 KM
Vehicle Description
This 3.2 L Sequential MPI engine produces 271 HP on a Four-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II transmission. Fuel consumption is 11.8 - 12.9 L/100 km city and 9.2 - 9.9 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. This Four-Wheel drive is very nice and will not last at this price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.