2020 Jeep Cherokee

40,316 KM

Details

$38,058

+ tax & licensing
$38,058

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,058

+ taxes & licensing

40,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9283621
  Stock #: 23-005A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBXXLD544421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,316 KM

Vehicle Description

This 3.2 L Sequential MPI engine produces 271 HP on a Four-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II transmission. Fuel consumption is 11.8 - 12.9 L/100 km city and 9.2 - 9.9 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. This Four-Wheel drive is very nice and will not last at this price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

