2020 Jeep Compass

60,685 KM

$33,770

+ tax & licensing
$33,770

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,770

+ taxes & licensing

60,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10059777
  Stock #: 23-867A
  VIN: 3C4NJDDB4LT192505

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 23-867A
  Mileage 60,685 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4 is the perfect blend of capability and style. Built with Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability, the Trailhawk 4X4 is ready to take on whatever terrain you can throw at it. From mud and sand to snow and rocks, the Compass Trailhawk 4X4 can handle it all with ease. The Trail Rated badge means it has been tested and proven to outperform in demanding off-road conditions.
The interior of the Compass Trailhawk 4X4 offers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. With premium leather seating, heated front seats, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, you'll enjoy a first-class driving experience. You can also stay connected on the go with Uconnect 4C NAV, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The Compass Trailhawk 4X4 is an ideal choice for those who want the perfect combination of off-road capability and convenience. With its rugged good looks and modern features, the Compass Trailhawk 4X4 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

