2020 Jeep Gladiator

27,175 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Overland

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8909569
  • Stock #: 22-227A
  • VIN: 1C6HJTFG2LL127400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,175 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Premium Door Trim Panel
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
400-Watt Inverter
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
1140# Maximum Payload
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in bedliner
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum
Tires: 255/70R18 BSW All-Season
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
STANDARD PAINT
Safety Group
BLACK
Quick Order Package 24G
Remote proximity keyless entry
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
Cold Weather Group
LED Lighting Group
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/OVERLAND LOGO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

